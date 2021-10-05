Hafsat Ganduje: Why di first lady of Kano State govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje go EFCC office

Wia dis foto come from, KNSG Wetin we call dis foto, Kano first lady, Hafsa Ganduje

Reports bin circulate late Monday evening across Kano state for northern Nigeria say di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrest Ms Ganduje afta she no gree honour invitation.

One close aide to govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje, tell BBC News Pidgin say any tok arrest of di govnor wife na just 'rumour'.

BBC News Pidgin gada say di first lady visit di office of di EFCC and now, she don waka comot - e no clear wetin she go do for dia office.

Wen BBC reach out to di EFCC tok tok pesin, Wilson Uwajaren ontop di mata, e tok say e no dey aware.

Reports say EFCC bin invite di first lady weeks ago to come explain somtins for dem but she no gree go.

Dem bin invite her again, afta she return from UK wia she attend her pikin graduation, but she still no gree go.

Wetin connect Ms Ganduje with EFCC

Few weeks ago tori begin circulate say Abdulaziz Ganduje wey be first child of di govnor report im mama Hafsat to EFCC over business transaction wey no work out.

BBC try verify wetin happun but both EFCC, di First Lady office and Abdulaziz Ganduje no gree respond or open up about wetin dey happun.

Who be Ms Hafsat Ganduje?

Dem born Hafsat Ganduje on 28th December 1960 for Hadejia local goment inside old Kano state (present Jigawa state).

She bin attend Mallam Madori primary school and later Women Teachers College, Zaria and den Bayero University wia she complete her Bachelors degree for Education for 1981.

She begin her career as teacher and later become principal for one secondary school.

For 2015 she get her Phd from Bayero University wia she dey lecture.