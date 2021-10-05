Who be Brymo wey dey call imsef di Africa greatest artist of all time

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BRYMO

Accusations don begin fly up and down for social media afta di blackout wey lock pipo out for almost six hours.

Dis time around na wit Nigerian artist Olawale Ashimi aka Brymo wey accuse 2face say e send thugs to beat am on top reasons wey im neva still dey sure about.

Brymo for long thread e post for Twitter say im no know if na because e call imself Africa greatest artist wey dey alive cause di attack or di false accusation say im sleep wit 2Face wife, Annie.

Dis no be di first time Brymo dey call himself di greatest artist for Africa.

For im social media handles, e describe imsef as di "Most Powerful Artiste in di world."

Wetin Brymo tok for di thread

Di Oleku singer for one long thread e post on Twitter trace di issue e get wit Innocent Idibia AKA 2Face go di recent past wen e dey falsely accused of sleeping wit pesin wife and how im soul neva know peace since then as dem still dey try prove say im do am.

Brymo also hint about one meeting e get wit Mrs Idibia for 2012 wen she ask am about im future and he tell her say "Im go be Africa finest act alive and go reign for one decade."

E add join say im later meet wit 2Face wey let am know wetin go happun to am if e continue to dey eye im throne as he use one artiste as example wey dey claim say im be king.

"Next meet get Idibia wey dey present and e use one artiste as example wey in di past dey claim to be king. E let me know wetin my fate fit be if continue to dey eye 'Im Throne'… weeks later, I see di artiste dey bow to am repeatedly on stage.

E also tok about how one friend say make im join one organisation wey im refuse to join.

Na afta dis event e chop correct beating from four boys and sources wey e ask confam say na 2face dey responsible for di attack. E later ask 2face about di attack but e deny am.

According to Brymo, 2face don too tamper wit im life and want make e carry im image.

To end di whole mata, Brymo say di music scene na business space and no be personal playground wey belong to individual or click.

"All of us come here to make bread...And we must dey free to associate or not. No one suppose dey worshipped because e don tey for di industry or e get money pass."

Who be Brymo

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Brymo believe say music no be just entertainment

Olawale Oloforo aka Brymo na Nigerian singer, songwriter and author. E start to record music for 1999 wen e still dey secondary school.

Dem born am for May 9, 1986 for Lagos, Nigeria.

For 2010, Brymo become popular wit di song Oleku. E don release six albums since den wit plenti hit songs.

Brymo don win plenty awards wey include:

Songwriter of the Year 'Down', All Africa Music Awards, 2013

Recording of the Year 'Ara', Hip Hop World Awards, 2012

Most Gifted Afro Pop Video of the Year, 'Ara' Channel O Music Video Awards, 2012

About 2face and Annie Idibia wey dey di eye of di storm

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Apart from di issue of di greatest Africa artist wey dey di post, anoda key mata for di post na di allegation of adultery, as Brymo say im dey accused of sleeping wit 2baba wife.

2Face and im wife Annie Idibia bin dey news lately afta Annie come out on social media wit claims say her husband family no like her.

Di mata wey don dey settled now bin earlier cause plenty gbasgbos for social media.

Annie Idibia wey be Nollywood actress and wife of popular singer, Tuface Idibia bin drag her husband and e family for social media.

For one of her Instagram story, Annie accuse di singer say e sleep under di same house with one oda woman wey born pikin for am, Pero Adeniyi, wen e bin visit dem.

She also accuse Tuface family say dey no like her no mata how hard she bin try to please dem.

However peace don dey restored for di marriage as 2face post lovey-lovey picture of im and Annie for Instagram and caption am say im no say im no dey without mistakes but dem go continue dey learn and work to be better persons.

Also for inside video wey go viral for social media, Senator Ita-Giwa bin host di couple as pray for dia marriage.

As at wen we write dis tori, no word from either Tuface or Annie on wetin Brymo tok.