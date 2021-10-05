Teachers' Day: See di history, facts about dis year celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Every year on October 5, na World Teachers Day or International Teachers Day.

Na day wey di world dey reason di mata wey concern teachers and teaching like appreciating dem and tok about changes wey teachers need.

Di day also be occasion to honour teachers for dia contribution towards dia students.

Tori be say na since 1994 na im dem don dey observe World Teachers Day.

History of World Teachers' Day

World Teachers' Day dey acknowledge di anniversary of di adoption of di 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recommendation concerning di status of teachers.

Di koko behind di celebration today na to promote help towards teachers and create awareness about di importance of teachers to meet di need of future generations

Na about 100 kontris around di world dey celebrate World Teachers' Day.

So as part of activities to mark di occasion, some schools dey organise programs in honour of dia teachers.

Wetin be di Theme of World Teachers' Day for 2021

Di 2021 theme of World Teachers' Day na 'Teachers be di heart of education recovery'.

According to Unesco, dis year, five-day series of global and regional events go showcase di effect wey coronavirus pandemic get on di teaching profession.