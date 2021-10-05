Facebook down: Funny things pipo do wen Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook experience blackout

Wia dis foto come from, Ivan Romano

Pipo don begin dey share dia experience and funny things wey dem do wen Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook no work for almost six hours.

On Monday, 4 October, Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebookbin experience blackout and dis affect more than 3.5bn users all ova di world.

Later di three social media apps come dey restored back, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologise for di "disruption".

But during di almost six hours wey dis three social media platform dey down, some pipo enta panic mood as dem no understand why dia whatapp, Instagram and Facebook no dey respond.

Funny things wey social media users do

Facebook user Amalagu Uchechi Mary - Margareth comment for BBC Pidgin Facebook post say she "off my phone many times...Thinking say na network."

Igboanusi Onyinye tok say afta many worries, somebody call to tell am say President Buhari na im allegedly ban Facebook and WhatsApp;

"I off my phone, I come remove my sim, restart am again but e no work. As I say make I give one guy make e help me check, then someone call me say bubu don ban Facebook and WhatsApp."

Smiths Allan say e think say di world don end and rupture don take place;

"Seriously, I think say rapture don take place but as my cloth no turn white, I peep outside to see if anybody still dey our compound, wen I see one of my religious neighbour, I now say maybe we go dey among batch B."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Some oda pesins enta twitter to share how dem respond to di three social media blackout.

Anoda tin wey funny pipo na say even Facebook run go Twitter to go explain wetin happun.

Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg bin tok sorry to everybody wey di outage affect.