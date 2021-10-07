2Face respond to Brymo accuse, sama am wit court case

Brymo don come back with part two about di gbas-gbos between him and 2baba.

For social post e announce say di African Queen singer bin use lawyer take threaten am to comot im post about am for social media or else dem go sue am for 1 billion naira.

Dis dey come afta Brymo wey im real name na Olawale Ashimi, accuse di artiste wey im real name na Innocent Idibia say im knack im wife and also arrange pipo to beat am.

Dis na part of rant wey im bin run for social media on Monday wia im also claim say oga Idibia tok say e:

dey chop any pesin wey dey eye "im throne"

bin accuse Brymo say im knack im wife

bin arrange guys to beat am up

dey pretend to be humble but dey "chop im family and friends self esteem for dessert"

Brymo accuse Annie Idibia say she bin yab am, once wen she bin ask am question about im plans for di future

2Baba manager, Efe Omoregbe don confam say 2baba legal pipo really send di letter give di "Ara" singer say im get 2 days to comot di posts wey dem call defamatory.

For di letter, dem say di reason dem dey give am dat amount of time na sake of say, e "bin dey inspired to yarn di nonsense sake of say e don tok before say e spend days to get high and womanize".

Howeva, on Thursday, Brymo respond to di letter say, im dey insist say all im tweets no be nonsense.

Plenti pipo don ask, why Brymo wait till now to tok, but di singer say na because e no be di pesin wey fit siddon look.