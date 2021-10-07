Malaria vaccine: What you need to know about di WHO approved jab

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pikin for Malawi, Ghana and Kenya na dme first start ot dey collect di malaria vaccine for 2019

Researchers and health sabi pipo don dey celebrate di World Health Organization ,WHO afta dem approve di first in di world malaria vaccine for use.

Dis na as e pass 260 pikin dem wey dey die from malaria each year for Africa.

Pipo around di world dey react to di tori, BUT wetin we know about di vaccine wey dem dey call RTSS?

Four tins wey we sabi about di Malaria vaccine

E dey 40% effective against Malaria

Na six years ago, dem bin find out say di vaccine dey effective against malaria, e fit prevent 40% of malaria cases and 30% of severe cases.

But na for 2019, researchers start to de do wider immunisation programmes for Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

WHO say dem no find any safety palava for di ova 8000,000 pkin wey collect am.

But sabi pipo say e dey go hand in hand with oda prevention methods like treated bed nets and drugs wey dey target malaria parasite.

E take four doses to dey effective

Di pikin suppose take di first three doses of di vaccine one month apart for di fifth, sixth and seventh month of im life.

And den di final dose wen im dey around 18 months.

Dem dey give pikin on top say na dem dey most at risk to die from di disease as dia bodi neva build immunity.

How pipo go get di vaccine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Although di manufacturers of di vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline neva tok how much di vaccine go cost, di koko be say di batch wey dem donate give Ghana, Kenya and Malawi neva finish.

Sabi pipo tok say since di vaccine na for pikin dem, wetin fit happun be say kontris go just add am for di immunization programme for small pikin.