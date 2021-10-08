Liquorose BBNaija ex-housemate exclusive: 'Me and Emmanuel Love each oda'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@liquose

First runner up for Big Brother Naija Season 6, Liquorose don tok about her journey for di Big Brother Season six Shine Ya Eye house.

For inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, she follow tok on top her relationship with Emmanuel for di BBNaija house.

"Emmanuel na my big baby, abi I be im baby. E love me - me sef I say I love am. For di ship mata, breeze dey blow". Na so Liquorose tok.

Howeva, she tell her fans make dem calm down on top di ship mata so dat according to her, "as Emma bin say e go spoil me wen we comot di house make we give am time to spoil me."

Liquorose and Emmanuel bin dey di house till di final day of di show. For di show, dem bin dey close and get some kain relationship wey make fans begin ship dem togeda.

She also reveal say she no connect with some of di housemates on top say she be shy pesin. She say, "wetin many pipo no sabi about me be say I be very shy pesin, I no fit just waka meet somebodi start to dey tok with am".

She say na wetin fit don affect wey she no too dey close with di oda house mates as she bin spend most of her time with Maria and Emmanuel.

For her fanbase mata, Liquorose reveal say dem dey go by two different names "Liquor Lions and Rose Army".

She reveal say, "wen dat tin happun with di stack of money, I no even know. Dem just tell me make I come downstairs come do interview, na im I come down , na im I see am. Omo Rose Army dem no dey play oh." She tok about surprise her fans put inside.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Anoda mata wey she tok about na her winnings on task for di Big Brother Naija House.

Dis na as tori comot say na she win di most amount of money up to '20 million naira', on top all di tasks wey dem play for house.

Liquorose reveal say she neva even calculate di money, but for every task, di mind wey she bin dey use to tackle am na say, "enjoy di moment".

'Di fourth time na di charm'

Liquorose wey be dancer one inside three of di GGB group tok say she bin audition three oda times before she get in for di fourth time.

"Na three times I don audition for Big Brother Naija, even di second time, e remain small make everytin click but e no work las-las". She tok.

As she don comot for di house now, di dancer say e get different tins she dey plan to do and one of dem na to go complete her degree wey 'sapa' bin no gree her finish.