Ghana LGBT: Why high profile Ghanaian professors, lawyers dey fight against anti-gay bill

one hour wey don pass

A group of high profile Ghanaians dey kick against anti LGBTQ Bill which dey want criminalize same sex relations in de country.

Dem group dey oppose de Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 draft Bill.

According to de authors, dis Bill go deal plus propaganda, advocacy for LGBTQI+ den related activities.

When finally passed into law, e go be impossible to practice same sex, support or campaign for LGBTQ+ rights online like social media platforms.

De Lawmakers for Ghana who dey behind de bill propose up to 10-year jail term same sex activists.

But de unexpected twist be how elite group which dey comprise of academics, lawyers, civil society leaders den other notable figures dey kick against de bill on basis e go violate of human rights.

Why elite Ghanaian group oppose criminalization of LGBTQ

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, top Ghanaian lawyer and recently lead counsel for Prez Akufo-Addo in de 2020 Presidential election petition be one of de people who dey push against de anti LGBTQ Bill.

According to Mr Ampaw, de group no want debate about whether lesbianism or gayism be right or wrong, rather dem make worried about de violations of human rights which de bill dey bill dey wan impose.

Dem explain say fundamental human rights which everyone for enjoy dey threatened sake of dis bill.

"De bill dey violate virtually all de key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under de constitution" Lawyer Akoto Ampaw reveal.

Dis dey include right to freedom of speech and expression, right to assemble, freedom of association and de right to organise.

In addition, dis bill according to de group of academics dey violate de right to freedom from discrimination and de right to human dignity.

Ghana, LGBT and Legislation

According to Human Rights Watch, Ghana get mixed record for de way e dey treat lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

Di kontri dey criminalise "unnatural carnal knowledge" for section 104 (1) (b) of im Criminal Offences Act, which na wetin de authorities interpret as "penile penetration of anything other than vagina."

As e be so Ghana no add any penalties against consensual same-sex conduct or sexual relations between women.

But two government agencies, de Ghana Police Force and de Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), don reach out to LGBT people and take steps, to provide human rights training workshops to help ensure dem protection.