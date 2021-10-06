Google: How young Africans fit benefit from Google 1 billion dollar investment

21 minutes wey don pass

Internet technology giant, Google don announce one ogbonge investment of $1 billion for Africa.

For one Google for Africa event today, oga of Alphabet Google, Sundar Pichai say di investment go dey for over five years.

And e go cover initiatives from better connectivity to investment in start-ups as e go help boost di continent digital transformation.

Dis go be di biggest investment by di US technology company for Africa. Google say di plan na to chook di money inside projects wey go berekete across Africa continent, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

West Africa tok-tok person Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade tell BBC pidgin say Young pipo go benefit past for di investment as 70 percent of Africa young pipo dey below 25 years of age. So young pipo wey get small business go fit take advantage of di opportunity wen e start.

Wetin dey di investment

Google dey build global infrastructure wey go help bring faster internet to more pipo plus lower connectivity money and one subsea cable Equiano wey go run through South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and St Helena and connect di continent wit Europe.

Google go expand one "Device Financing" collabo wey dey wit Kenya across Africa wit partners like Airtel, MKOPA, MTN, Orange, and odas to help millions of first-time Smartphone user gain access to quality, affordable Android Smartphone.

Di company say dem go invest in Black-led start-ups through one Black Founders Fund to provide cash awards and hands-on support.

Dis one go add to Google support through di Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa, wey don helep more dan 80 African startups wit equity-free finance, work space and access to expert advisors over di last three years.

Di launch of one Africa Investment Fund of $50M in start-ups and provide dem wit access to Google employees, network, and technology to help dem build products wey make sense for dia community.

Empower businesses as dem continue or embark on dia digital transformation: dis go be inside collabo wit di non-profit organisation Kiva. Google say dem dey provide $10M for low-interest loan to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa to get through di economic gbege wey Covid-19 cause.

Pipo wey fit benefit inside di investment

Young pipo wey dey run small business

Business wey di owner be young pesin

Business wey employ young pipo

Non profits wey dey provide opportunity to young pipo, women

Non profits wey dey work to improve lives

Plus oda important group for Africa