Chiwetalu Agu arrest: Actors Guild of Nigeria confam say di popular actor dey DSS custody

Actors Guild of Nigeria don confam to BBC Pidgin say Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu dey DSS (Department of State Services) net for Enugu state.

Di group adviser on military matter Steve Eboh confam say di Nigerian Army bin release Oga Agu to di DSS sake of e get question to ansa.

Di acting bodi adviser say di group dey work on how dem fit secure Agu release but dem dey try careful sake of di nature of di mata.

"According to wetin Agu tok, di army bin see am for wia e dey buy bread for pipo den ask am to come but im no wan go but dem put am for dia vehicle sake of dem think di outfit e wear fit cause katakata''.

Why dem arrest Oga Agu

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu bin chop arrest earlier dis week sake allege say im wear one outfit wey carry Biafra flag. One viral video for social media wey BBC Pidgin carry eye see bin show as some miltary personnel carry di actor wey bin dey inside town for Onitsha.

But di veteran actor bin explain give army wetin im bin dey do before dem arrest am.

"I bin dey buy bread, #10,000 own and dey share am. No campaign, no nothing. No demonstration no carrying pipo along."

Dat one na afta tori break on Thursday say army arrest di actor wey wia attire made up of di Biafra flag.

"I fit wear am, my vehicle dey parked for Centre of Upper Iweka. Dis na rising sun, not Biafra, not Eastern Security Network you understand. With my education I know where to go and not to go." Na so di actor tok for one video wey im dey use explain di cloth wey im dey wia afta di army arrest.

Wetin be di Rising Sun?

Di 'rising sun' na ogbonge feature for di Biafran flag- dat na di official emblem of di proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

Di flag include one horizontal tricolour of red, black, and green, togeda with one golden rising sun on top one golden bar.

Di rising sun stand for glorious future and e gat eleven rays wey represent di eleven provinces of Biafra.

But Nigeria goment don proscribe IPOB, di separatist group wey dey south-east of Nigeria afta dia campaign for independence lead to violence.

Chiwetalu Agu wey dey popularly known as Ichie Ogwu na ogbonge Nollywood actor and comedian.

Di actor come from Enugu, South-East Nigeria and e don begin began acting long before di coming of Nollywood.

E feature for di Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's Ikoro also feature for ETV Channel 50 now ESBS for Baby Come Now and Ripples wey Zeb Ejiro produce.

Chiwetalu Agu don feature for plenti movies like Taboo, where e play di role of Ichie Ogwu Wedding Party 2

Agu dey popular for im humor and invention of customized phrases and slangs for movies wey dey make am fun to watch.

E be one of di most outstanding comic actors for di kontri.

Di actor na all rounder for im acting role, e also dey know to shift from comic role to wicked roles.

Some of Chiwetalu Agu funny exclamations for Movies include; Ovoko, Ekwensu romance a'mami water, Etelu ugba etelu ose, Otuocha and odas.

