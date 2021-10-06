Malaria Vaccine: World Health Organization approve malaria vaccine for Africa

World Health Organization say dem dey recommend di broad use of di first proven malaria vaccine to help children for Africa.

Dis recommendation dey come afta dem don try di vaccine wey drug giant GSK dey produce for three kontris.

During di trials for Malawi, Ghana and Kenya dem find out say di vaccine reduce malaria cases by forty per cent.

Malaria parasite dey kill more than four hundred thousand pipo every year - two thirds of dem na children under di age of five inside Africa.

Di head of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus describe di vaccine as one major breakthrough and gift to di world.

As dem don get vaccine for Malaria - afta more than 100 years of trying - dis dey among medicine greatest achievements.

Di vaccine wey dem call RTS,S - don prove to dey effective six years ago.

Now, afta di success of pilot immunisation programmes inside Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, World Health Organization say make dem roll out di vaccine across sub-Saharan Africa and for oda regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, say dis na " historic moment".

"Di long-awaited malaria vaccine for children na breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," e tok . "[e] fit save tens of thousands of young lives each year."

Deadly parasite

Malaria na parasite wey dey invade and destroy our blood cells in order to reproduce, and e dey spread through di bite of blood-sucking mosquitoes.

Drugs to kill di parasite, bed-nets to prevent bites and insecticides to kill di mosquito don help reduce malaria.