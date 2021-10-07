Budget presentation: President Buhari present 2022 Budget of 'economic growth and sustainability'

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @buharisallau/Instagram

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari say di kontri go do new borrowing of N5.01 trillion to take fund di N6.2 trillion shortage for di 2022 budget alias spend money.

President Buhari tok dis one as im present im administration last full-year budget wey dem call Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability, to di National Assembly on Thursday October 7.

Di president say many Nigerians dey worry about di high borrowing, and dia worry dey understandable but di kontri "debt level still dey witin sustainable limit."

Di estimate for di first-in-history gender-responsive budgeting dey projected at about N16.39 trillion.

Di president say di ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) incorporate gender-responsive budgeting to enable di goment distribute budget fairly and reach vulnerable groups.

Revenue wey di goment dey expect to make from witin di kontri na:

N12.72 trn from federally contributable revenue

N17.7 trn from federally collectable revenue, and

N10.13 trn na revenue wey dey available including aids and grants.

To justify di 2021 borrowing, oga Buhari say im goment use di loan to finance critical capital projects wey improve economic environment and public service to di pipo.

Dis capital projects include major road constructions, power sector project, portable water, irrigation and dams construction across di kontri, and healthcare projects like buying vaccines, fighting polio and improving primary healthcare. Dis projects, di president say, dem go still improve on dem for 2022.

Focus of 2022 budget

"Defence and internal security go be our top priority," di president tok.

Di president say di budget go focus on diversifying di economy through Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME).