Police discover torture house for Kano state

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kano Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di victims wey di police find

Police for Kano state northern Nigeria on Thursday discover and rescue 47 inmates in chains for one torture house inside di city.

Dem find di victims wit plenti injuries because of torture before dem unchain dem and move dem go di Murtala Mohammed hospital for treatment.

Di discovery lead to arrest of one 35-year-old Aminu Rabiu and im brother 40-year-old Fatihu Rabiu wey dey run di centre illegally despite say Kano state goment ban all dis kain facilities 10 months ago.

Dis torture centres wey di owners dey call 'rehabilitation centres' don dey ground for many years before goment ban all of dem after dem observe say many bad bad tins dey happun dia.

Wetin dey happen for di rehabilitation centres?

Some pipo wey dey seek help for dia children or relatives from drug addiction or anoda bad behaviour dey carry dem go meet dis torture centres for helep.

Di methods wey di centres dey use dey against human rights and any form of decency.

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Police Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di methods di centres dey use dey inhuman

Sake of di kain abuse of human rights and methods dem dey use, many states across northern Nigeria don close dem down.

Police say dem go charge di operators to court after dem finish dia investigations since dem no gree hear word wen goment ban.