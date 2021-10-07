Chiwetalu Agu arrest: What happened to Chiwetalu Agu di popular Nollywood actor

Wia dis foto come from, Others

One viral video don show how some men wey wear military uniform stop Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu for Onitsha, Anambra state.

Immediately afta dis video go viral, news come begin dey spread for social media say di men in military uniform arrest di actor.

For di video wey don full every where for internet, some men in military uniform stop one green mini bus wey dem write 'Chukwuwetalu films'. Dem begin drag di actor as e come down from di bus.

Di struggle between Chiwetalu Agu and di men wey wear military uniform continue sotey crowd of pipo start to dey gada but gunshot sound come make pipo begin run comot from di scene.

BBC Pidgin never get response from di Nigerian military on di viral video.

Last Month, Agu bin go viral for social media afta e wear outfit wey dem make with Biafran Flag.

Dis im outfit make many Nigerians to begin comment wey even make some pipo to hala say 'nothing must happen' to Chinwetalu Agu.

Di Biafran flag na di official emblem of di proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

Di Separatist group wey dey south-east of Nigeria don dey push for independent country and dia campaign lead to violence wey make Nigeria government proscribe dem.

Chiwetalu Agu wey dey popularly know as Ichie Ogwu na ogbonge Nollywood actor and comedian.