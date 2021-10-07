Red list countries: UK set new travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria

United Kingdom don change dia travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria.

Dem say from Monday 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria go dey able to come England and dem no need to provide pre-departure test, do di 8 day test or self-isolate for 10 days.

But dem say dem go need to book and pay for Covid test on dia second day.

Dem tok dis one for inside statement wey dem release on Thursday 7 October, 2021.

Dis dey come afta di goment bin scrap di traffic light system and replace am wit single red list on Monday.

Wetin be UK new travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

According to di authorities, dem say di new policy na for those wey dey fully vaccinated.

And di vaccine wey dem recognise na AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

Dem also explain wetin dem mean by fully vaccinated pipo.

E mean say di pesin suppose don collect two dose of di approved vaccine for at least 14 days before you arrive for England.

Dem add say di day you collect your final dose no count as one of di 14 days.

You must prove say you don dey fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and you get valid proof of vaccination wey British goment recognise.

For Nigeria, di certificates wit valid QR codes wey National Primary Health Care Development Agency give dey recognised.

If you neva collect di vaccine or you don collect one dose and you dey travel from Nigeria to England, you must:

take a pre-departure COVID-19 test - wey you go take three days before travel.

book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests - wey you go take afta arrival.

complete passenger locator form - any time within 48 hours before arrival.

After you arrive, you must:

quarantine for house or di place you dey stay for 10 days

take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8