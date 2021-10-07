State of Emergency: Ohanaeze Ndigbo react to Attorney-General comments on situation for Anambra

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria government/ Abubakar Malami

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide say dat statement wey say Nigeria goment fit dey forced to declare state of emergency for Anambra state na 'embarrassment to Igbo Land.'

Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary tok dis one as e dey react to wetin Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami tok.

"Dat kind statement na serious embarrassment e be to Igbo Land! We no gree, we no want State of Emergency."

"Because wen you go for North-East part of di kontri wey attacks dey happun, dem neva declare state of emergency dia."

"E don tey wey we di Igbos pipo dey begin think say some pipo just wan create problem for igbo land for odas to begin think say we no fit govern oursef or we dey in crisis and see us as war area."

"And wen odas see us like dat, dem go come shift di beta things wey suppose reach our hand, go oda place."

Recently, Abubakar Malami bin drop hint say federal goment fit dey forced to impose State of Emergency for Anambra State.

E tok dis as e dey answer question from tori pipo afta di end of di Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Oga Malami say di state of Emergency na to ensure peaceful conduct of di forthcoming gubernatorial election inside di state.

But Chief Alex Ogbonnia wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say dem no support di call for state of emergency because Igbo pipo don dey wiser to stop any pesin wey wan cause palava for di land.

"We don hold meeting say all our pipo, all di traditional rulers, both men and women for dem to know say we no go allow bad things to happun."

"We hold di meeting to make sure say everybody come on board and see say we hold dis election because state of emergency no go help us, so we go show dem say we dey wiser."

Oga Ogbonnia say Onitsha na di Economic base of South East and dem no want any state of Emergency dia because na backwardness.

E say wetin authorities suppose do na to carry out investigations on top di recent killing for Anambra and try find out wetin dey happun or do something to address di main issue instead of talking about state of emergency.

Wetin be di meaning of State of Emergency?

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Police

State of emergency na declaration wey goment dey make to suspend some normal functions of executive, legislative and judicial powers for any state.

Di declaration fit suspend certain normal functions of goment, fit alert citizens to change di way dem dey run tins or fit authorise goment agencies to implement emergency plans plus limit or suspend civil liberties and human rights.