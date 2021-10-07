Angel Smith BBNaija: ‘Why I no dey place my value on pesin wey see my body’

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram@theangeljbsmith

Angel Smith, one of di housemates for di Big Brother Naija, season six 'Shine Ya Eye edition' of di show siddon with BBC Pidgin afta di end of di show to tok about her journey and to clear di air on some issues wey hapun during di show.

Angel wey make top five and be di fourth runner up for di season six edition of di show tok for dis exclusive interview say making it into di finals sweet her die as bin no expect am and she dey grateful.

"I be smart woman I don already sabi say probability to win for me no too sure, I bin just one make am into finals and once I enta top five I be like omo e don set for me be dat. " She tok.

Angel also clear di air about issue wey bin come up and audience bin dey tok about like her bathing with guys and her relationship with dem for di house.

"No be strategy, di bathroom sef na communal bathroom, dem tell us say we suppose bath togeda. But based on say oda girls no too wan do am e come look like say I just dey do am make I enta dey bath with boys.

"No be strategy, for me na how I be , I dey very very comfortable, all those tins no too dey freak me like dat, I no dey place my value for pesin wey see my body, I dey place my value on tins wey dey my head, I smart boost." Because say you don see my body no mean say one tin one tin, e just mean say you don see my body and na wear e dey be dat." Angel tok.

On her quarrel with felow housemate Boma, Angel say she no wan dwell on negative tins.

"Di blame no be from me, anybody wey watch di video don tok say naim start am and na based off of my age. I be 21 so e no too reason me as anything e just dey reason say I be small girl so any small tin, I be small girl, but like I said I no wan involve myself for anything negative so if e say na me start am den na me start am at di end of di day e no fit beat me, and wetin don hapun don hapun and I no too dey stress like dat, I no reason am becos say we no dey follow each oda and tok no means say na beef, no be beef." She tok.

Angel togeda with oda housemate Saskay na di youngest at 21 for di season six house. For Angel, dat one no hinder her at all.

"I no go lie to you, interacting with dem dey easy for me becos before I enta di house na mostly older pipo I dey tok to so e dey easy for me to blend but I no know for dem becos sometimes I dey feel say e get sometins dem go tok and I go reason say na becos I be 21, but for me e no really to shape anything."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram@angeljbsmith

'Di cruise queen'

Angel bin trend well-well during di course of di show becos of her interaction with di guys and especially di plenti kisses she share with not one, two or three of di male housemates for di house. But for Angel all na cruise maybe except for one pesin

"Na cruise oh, I just go di house go catch cruise ." I no know weda dem forget say na Tv show and na reality and we suppose entertain."

On her relation ship with Cross, Angel say: "Becose our personalities dey kain of alike we be kain of di same pipo we dey always run tins, we be best friends, some kain of feelings involve, but e be situation wey I no wan push, I no dey like push tins, if e hapun and e want make we work, e go work, and if e no hapun and e no want make e work, cool too. Chemistry dey, but promise no dey say anything go hapun." She tok.

On some misconception fans of di show get about her, especially relating to her mental health, Angel clear di air also.

"Dem tink say di mental health tin I dey always tok or di way I be no be di way I be outside, dem tink say di mental health tin na pity card, No be so, why I go want make pipo troll me with mental health? I tink dat na one tin pipo no get about me.

Dem also tink say I be loose babe becos I dey kiss plenty guys, dem dey call me slut, ashewo, but dat one eh, I dey still dey chill becos I don hear am before, dem no know me and I no dey use my sexual expression as how I dey judge myself cos I know say I smart die and those wey know me know me and those wey no know me no know me period!" Angel tok.