Chiwetalu Agu: Actors, activists, odas react to arrest, detention of Nollywood actor

Di arrest and detention of veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu don dey draw reaction from Nigerians.

Most dey come from di Nigerian movie industry and social media users wey dey vex sake of di video wey dem see.

Di video wey circulate online, show men of di Nigerian army stop Agu for Onitsha, Anambra state.

Di soldiers carry di actor wey wia cloth wey resemble Biafra flag colours waka comot from di location go wia dem ask am questions, na so di Nigerian army tok.

"Chinwetalu Agu don clearly demonstrate uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security for di region.

We don take am into custody for preliminary investigation," Onyema Nwachukwu, Army tok-tok pesin confam Chiwetalu Agu arrest.

How Nigerians react

Di Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) say di arrest of Chiwetalu Agu no make sense.

President of di group Emeka Rollas say "We dey tok wit di military officials to ensure say dem release am."

Human rights Lawyer Inibehe Effiong, say make di Nigerian Army apologize to di Nollywood actor and "pay am adequate compensation as dem subject am to harassment and public humiliation."

Who be Chiwetalu Agu

Chiwetalu Agu wey dey popularly know as Ichie Ogwu na ogbonge Nollywood actor and comedian.

Di actor come from Enugu, South-East Nigeria and e don begin began acting long before di coming of Nollywood.

E feature for di Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's Ikoro also feature for ETV Channel 50 now ESBS for Baby Come Now and Ripples wey Zeb Ejiro produce.

Chiwetalu Agu don feature for plenti movies like Taboo, where e play di role of Ichie Ogwu Wedding Party 2

Agu dey popular for im humor and invention of customized phrases and slangs for movies wey dey make am fun to watch.

E be one of di most outstanding comic actors for di kontri.