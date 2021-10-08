Tiwa Savage sextape: "I no go allow anybodi blackmail me for something wey dey natural”

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tiwasavage/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage don reveal say pesin dey try blackmail her wit her short sex clip.

She share dis totori for one radio show - The Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm.

"I no go call am sextape, but na video of me wit di pesin wey I dey see (date) right now".

For di interview, she tok say dem share video wit her wey show video of her wit di bobo wey she dey currently date.

She come tok say di pesin wey get di video come dey blackmail her and dey ask for money.

Wetin she tell her manager, afta she she share di video wit her be say: "No, if I pay now, two months later di pesin go come back, or two years…or even if I send you di money, you (di pesin) still fit go release di video".

Angie Martinez come ask her say no part of Tiwa, no wan pay di money? And she tok say, no, say she no wan pay any money.

She tok say wetin dey her mind na say na maybe if her mama see am or if her son see am.

"I go wan tok to am (my son) about am, so dat e go get mind to handle am".

Tiwa tok say she no wan make di video overshadow her hardwork and music.

Her message to her fans and pipo wey go wan support, she tok say: "just make e go".