Agnes Tirop husband arrested: Authorities detain Emmanuel Rotich for di coastal city of Mombasa

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police for Kenya don arrest di husband of record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop wey dem stab to death for her home.

One official tok say Emmanuel Rotich, wey dem detain for di coastal city of Mombasa, go face charges once investigations dey completed.

Dem find di deadi bodi of Ms Tirop, 25, on Wednesday for di western town of Iten, where be training centre for top athletes.

She bin finish fourth for dis year Tokyo Olympic 5,000m final.

For 2019, she win di 10,000m bronze for di 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Her husband dey custody afta dem arrest am as e bin dey "run", George Kinoti, di director of criminal investigations, tell AFP news agency.