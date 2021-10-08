Chiwetalu Agu: Nollywood actor don dey free afta Army arrest

8 October 2021, 13:24 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Popular Nigerian actor, Chiwetalu Agu don regain im freedom afta Nigerian Army bin arrest am on Thursday 8th October.

Confirming di news of di release of di actor, Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko post for her Instagram page say; "Dem don release Uncle Chiwetalu Agu... Thank God."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Anoda actress, Chizzy Alichi, also confam di release through her Instagram page and write say Chiwetalu Agu dey safe and sound.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Di Nigeria army neva bring out any statement for now to confam say dem don release di actor.

Some Military men bin stop di Popular Nollywood actor on Thursday for Onitsha, Anambra state and carry am go.

Immediately afta di incident, video of how di arrest happun begin spread for social media and dis come cause serious reactions from Nigerians and some oda Nollywood actors.

Di army come later release statement say na dem arrest Chiwetalu Agu because e dey ginger members of di public and dey call for support for di proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Last Month, Agu bin go viral for social media afta e wear outfit wey dem make wit Biafran Flag.

Dis im outfit make many Nigerians to begin comment wey even make some pipo to hala say 'nothing must happen' to di actor.

Wia dis foto come from, others

From di viral video of Chiwetalu Agu arrest, di actor still put on di same outfit wey dem make with Biafran Flag.

But one voice for di viral video begin tok say make dem look for anoda clothes for am to wear and e reply say;

"Look I fit wear dis dress, dis na rising sun not Biafra, not Eastern Security Network. With my education I know areas to go aNd areas not to go"

Di Biafran flag na di official emblem of di proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

Di Separatist group wey dey south-east of Nigeria don dey push for independent country and dia campaign lead to violence wey make Nigeria government proscribe dem.