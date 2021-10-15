Tallest woman in the world: Turkey Rumeysa Gelgi na Guinness World Records holder of di title

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Guiness World Records

Guiness World Records don crown one 24-year-old from Turkey as di tallest woman for di world.

According to di organisation, Rumeysa Gelgi win di spot with her height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in).

Dem re-measure Rumeysa dis year, afta dem bin firs award her di title for di tallest teenager living (female) for 2014, wen she be 18. she be 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in), at di time.

Rumeysa say her height dey make pipo wonder wen dem pass her for street, but most pipo dey kind and supportive wen dem meet her for di first time.

Weaver syndrome

Her tall stature na sake of one condition dem dey call Weaver syndrome, one very rare condition wey dey cause fast- fast growth amongst oda abnormal tins including skeletal maturation.

Di condition mean say Rumeysa dey use wheelchair most of di time, but fit move for short periods of time with walker.

Ever since her first record for 2014, Rumeysa say she feel say e important to use her platform to educate odas about rare medical conditions like her own.

One interesting tin about di record na say Rumeysa na from Turkey, along with Sultan Kösen (251 cm; 8 ft 2.8 in), both of dem, di tallest living male and female record holders now come from di same kontri - sometin wey no common for Guinness World Records history.