Whitemoney BBNaija ex-housemate exclusive: 'Na poverty carry me go Big Brother house'

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@whitemoney__

Winner of Big Brother Naija 'Shine Your Eye' Season 6, Whitemoney, AKA Hazel Oyeze Onou don tok about in journey for inside di BBNaija house.

For exclusive interview with BBC idgin, he follow tok im money situation before im enta di house afta tori say im get shoe factory for house comot.

Im explain say, "na poverty carry me come BBNaija house. I dey hustle normal but dat one na business, you fit get 10 million naira and one million go be your profit. E no mean say you don blow, e just mean say, you dey make money."

E come reveal say im business na say sometimes e go get im own shoes to sell, oda times na oda importers dey give am and e go come give dem di money.

"But 30 million naira, you know how many containers dat one fit bring come? Di money no go change my life but e don change my destiny."

On top relationship mata for im life, im tok about im relationship both inside and outside di house even as e reveal say e don tay since im get babe.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

For im ship with Queen, e say na friendship dem get, e say, "Queen na my padi for life, she bin make my waka inside di house to dey very easy. So e affect me wella wen she comot".

Anoda relationship wey make pipo to tok for house na im own with Pere, e recall say, "na because we be two alpa males and one need to calm down for di oda one, but now we don dey alright."

For di mata of di pesin wey claim say she carri belle for am, Whitemoney shout say make she getat! E reveal, "I neva dey any relationship since 2015 and wen I dey inside house, pesin come carri belle for me outside di house Tah! I no get dat kain omnipotent penis jare!"

'Studying dey important for di game'

E give advise to pipo wey wan enta di house as winner say di koko na to study wella for anytin you wan achieve.

For im journey of how e dey study, e say, "I don dey watch di show since di time wey Uti win for Big Brother Africa, and I don audition four times, I don study di show well-well.