International Day of the Girl Child: Quotes on Girl Child Day as Atika turn Govnor

52 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Former Govnor of Kano State Atika Abubakar Yankaba

International Day for di Girl Child or Girl Child Day na United Nations dey celebrate am everi year.

2021 theme na "Digital generation, our generation" on top say di gender gap of internet users across di world na 17 percent as at 2019.

Di report also find say women for di world least developed kontris, no dey quick own technological devices like di boys dem.

As part of celebration for Nigeria, Kano state Govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje comot im govnorship chair for less than half hour.

Ganduje give 14 year old, Atika Abubakar Yankaba say make she be govnor of di northern Nigerian state for 20 minutes.

JSS 3 student Atika assume office 12pm and handover back to govnor Ganduje at 12:20pm (Nigerian time)

Girl Child Day Quotes

Plenti ogbonge women for world don chook dia mouth to celebrate di 10th anniversary for di day.

Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates use di day to remember di first time she experience failure.

For post wey she make on Instagram, she say she wish she go fit tell her of years ago say her mistake go make am who she suppose be.

Folorunsho Alakija

One of di richest women for Nigeria, Folorunsho Alakija say her wish for dis day na make di world gree women to get right ova dia bodies, lives and futures.

She use di opportunity take plug in her charities wey dey work to help girl pikin dem and widows.

Michelle Obama

Former American first lady, Michelle Obama, dey use today to take torchlight one lady wey dey live with disability for Namibia wey dey fight to make sure say she go school.

She tok say for di whole day she go cover her stories with gist about di girl.

Tonto Dikeh

Nigeria actress Tonto Dikeh add her voice today on top social media say "we need women for all levels wey include di top... and dey make sure say dem no go wakaa pass wen women dey tok".

She add say "I think say if girl wan be legend, make she go ahead and be am".

Ajoke Silva

Nigerian ogbonge actress, Joke Silva use di opportunity to torchlight wetin African women don do before and dey do now.