'What happen to MTN network today?' Nigerians para as di telecommunications provider tok about network issues wey shut out users

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, other

Mobile Telecommunication giant for Nigeria - MTN don tok sorry to dia customers wey fit dey experience network issues.

Dis dey come as plenty users don complain of difficulty and inability to use di service make calls or access data to browse internet for di social media apps wey dey dia phones or their computers.

MTN for inside one post on top dia verified Facebook page say dem dey sorry for any inconvenience di network palava dey cause.

Although management of di telecommunication network no to tok reason why dia service go down, dem however say dem dey look into di mata.

Di management too no tok how long di palava go last.

MTN blackout dey come days afta social media services Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram experience blackout for more dan six hours.

Di company say na one faulty configuration cause di blackout.

MTN na one of di network with di largest subscribers for Nigeria.

Plenty MTN users for Nigeria say dem dey confused as dem no fit use di telecommunication network.

Some subscribers say dem don lose plenty money sake of di network palava, while odas think say na dia phone spoil.

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD

