Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder: Live updates

10 October 2021, 04:59 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Gypsy King, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder for di Eleventh round through Knock-out to retain im title as di heavy weight Boxing Champion of di world.

Di fight na one of 2021's most anticipated bouts and di action dey take place for Las Vegas on Saturday as heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet for a third time.

Britain Fury bin dey defend im WBC crown against di American, who e bin stop in di seventh round during dia second fight 20 months ago.

Na Wilder second defeat of im 45-fight professional career.

Dia first fight hapun for December 2018 and bin end for controversial draw, before Fury win di rematch for February 2020 wit one seventh-round stoppage.

Dem suppose fight on Saturday, 24 July, but postpone am to October afta Fury catch coronavirus.

See how di fight dey go

Di waka

4:44 am - Afta some small delays, Deontay Wilder waka come out as a challenger and not a champion for di first time. Wen dem ask am wetin dey go on and why di delay, e bin say "I go walk wen I ready."

Meanwhile dat one bin no boda Tyson Fury wey bin dey shadow box for corner.

Deontay Wilder waka come out with one ogbonge red mask but e no be like di golden effort of last time.

4:47- Tyson Fury ringwalk dey considerably more dramatic.

Bare-chest dancers and drummers lead Tyson Fury come out, e dress as some kain of Spartan or Roman centurion with wetin look like di cast of 300 wey dey im side im with shields and spears.

Round one!

Deontay Wilder go straight to work with some early jabs to di body.

Fury dey bid im time and di crowd shout as e dodge di fierce right hand from Wilder.

Fury connect with im right hand midway through di round, im first telling punch so far, but Wilder still dey come with di jab before Fury land one just before di bell.

Our verdict - round one

Wilder bin dey consistently throw jabs to Fury body. Di Briton connect with one solid right to di head towards di end of di round but, on business alone, na 10-9 to Wilder.

Round Two

Much, much better start to dis round by Fury as e get in early and aggressively dis time. E dey find im range and e get in a strong right hand.

Both of dem come exchange punches, Fury immediately respond to di right hander from Wilder with one of im own.

Close round.

Round Three

Quick feet from Fury and e connect with a body shot and den a left hook to di head.

Wilder go in hard and fast early and small hint dey say maybe e dey a little tired but e land one big swinging right to Fury face.

But dat one vex Fury and e send Wilder to the canvas with a big right hand.!

Round Four

Fury dey go in for am now. Wilder dey unsteady and im punches dey a little wild as Fury use im long reach to try and land some few jabs.

Fury put Wilder up on di ropes and connect with a one-two but all of a sudde Wilder come alive and land one ogbonge right hand wey put Fury on di floor!

Fury dey down a second time! as di time bell come to Fury rescue.

E be like say Wilder look down and out but from somewhere e find di energy and e dey right back in di fight.

Round Five

Wilder get in close but Fury don recover well afta di shock of round four.

Wilder dey look tired.

Fury beat Wilder to di punch and lean on im opponent to wear am down. Na brilliant comeback afta di two knockdowns.

Round Six

Fury land one jab, Wilder miss wen e swing with im right but den both of dem land heavy hits almost at di same time.

Into di final minute and Fury put together a combination before catching Wilder with a right wey put am onto di ropes.

Fury finish on di front foot as Wilder throw one wild punch before di bell.

Round Seven

Into round seven. Dis na where Fury stop Wilder last time and e be like say e dey on di front foot. Shouts from di crowd as Fury connect with a good right hand before e den attack di body.

Another big right hand connect and Wilder look like say e dey go. Di American dey hold on and survive di bell.

Round Eight

Wilder look like say e don finish di little secret well of energy e bin discover for round four and im punches dem lack power and dey bounce off Fury.

One big one-two make Wilder stagger. E manage to stay on im feet but no energy dey behind im punches.

Wilder dey hang on.

Round Nine

"Stay off di rope," Na wetin dem tell Deontay Wilder before di start of di ninth round. Just staying on im feet now look like say e dey take effort.

Fury dey in control but still dey look Wilder right hand, wey manage to get through at one stage.

Fury back off but den step up and land some big shots wey make Wilder shake again but somehow e manage to ginger imsef with some energy again to land a late uppercut before di bell.