Bashir Sule Kano kidnap driver: "I spend two weeks inside bush wit di kidnappers before my family pay ransom of N5 million" - victim

Wia dis foto come from, Kano Police Wetin we call dis foto, Bashir Sule

On 6 October, di news say di Nigeria Police arrest one driver, Bashir Sule, make plenti pipo across Kano state for di northern part of di kontri happy.

Dis na sake of sake Sule na one of di notorious pipo for di state wey dem allege dey pack passengers inside moto to go give kidnappers.

According to police, di 25-year-old dey pretend to be driver many times and even sometimes e go do like passenger. Wen unsuspecting passengers enta moto to go somewia, e go stop for road-dis na afta e don signal im kidnapping pipo wey go come attack.

Nigeria Police Headquarters on Tuesday parade Bashir and 33 oda pipo wey dem say dey join hands together to kidnap pipo and do many oda bad bad tins.

As I see im picture for news, I happy wella

Yusha'u Sani (not real name) na one pesin wey Bashir arrest sweet for bele sake of how e fall victim for im hand two years ago afta e enter moto from Rijiyar Zaki dey go Katsina state.

Wia dis foto come from, other

"Immediately I see im picture for news I happy wella and I also get serious flashback about wetin happun to me two years ago wey I bin enta im moto to travel."

"Di motor full and at first we dey move normal dey gist wen all of a sudden as we dey on Gwarzo road e come stop say e wan observe sometinss for di car. Na like two minutes later some pipo just appear out of nowia wit guns and aski us to follow dem."

"E (Bashir) also follow us at di time but at some point we no come see am again wey mean say dem later free am, since e dey part of dem."

Yusha'u say e spend two weeks inside bush with di kidnappers before im family pay ransom of N5 million. Dem bin gats sell im farm and some oda property to pay.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Families of victims most times feel say dem no fit get di rescue help dem need from security agencies

"Na unforgettable time for me and I no dey pray for my enemy to go through wetin I experience. And since e happun, I no follow dat road again all dis years but maybe now, I go try am."

Mallam Lawal Isa na secretary for National Union of Road Transport workers for Kano and e tell BBC News Pidgin say di reason why Bashir bin dey do cunny cunny for passengers for years, na because e no dey use registered parks.

"Di truth be say di man wey dem arrest (Bashir) no be our member because all of our drivers get confam information and details with us. Dis na pesin wey dey pack pipo for road side and no be for registered park.

Dis na why e dey easier for am to deceive passengers."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, NURTW for Kano believe say na because passengers no dey use registered parks dey make dem fall victim

"For many years we dey advise pipo, make dem no enta moto for road side but to come motopark, but some pipo no dey gree and many suffer for kidnapper hand and see oda bad tins because of dis."

Usman Bala na student for Bayero University Kano and dey always follow Gwarzo road wey Bashir dey run tins for years and e say news of di arrest make am feel safer.

Nigeria law on kidnapping

Kidnapping for ransom na something wey for many years now dey trouble north western Nigeria and over di years thousands of pipo don fall victim.