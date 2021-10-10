Viral flogging video:' I approve di beating' - Parent of student dem flog for Kwara state Madrasa tok as goment chook mouth for di mata

Di parent of one of di students for inside one viral video wey show as dem dey chop beta flogging for one Madrasa wey dey known as 'Ile Kewu' wey be Arabic school for Nigeria don tell BBC Pidgin say na im ask di school to punish im pikin like dat.

Yunus Olarenwaju wey be di papa of di lady inside di video tell our tori pesin say im don sabi di school for more dan 20 years and eight of im children bin already graduate from di Arabic school.

E add say na im instruct di school to carry out di necessary punishment for di girl afta im see di video of im girl among boys for party dey drink.

Dis one na as di video wey don go viral don make pipo dey tok as many condemn wetin hapun.

Di students bin go one hotel to celebrate di birthday of anoda student of di school.

'Ile Kewu' wey arabic name na Madrasa na like Quran school wey Muslims dey learn Quran among oda tins.

Di viral video

For inside di video wey don go viral now wey pipo begin share on Saturday, like four senior students from di Arabic school wey dey for Ganmo Ifelodun local goment area of Kwara state, in dia mostly blue an a touch of white uniform, gada around dia classmates, girl and boy, and begin flog dem mercilessly.

"Make una beat am, make una beat am, beat am for back," Somebody hala as dem begin flog di girl.

Dem flog her mercilessly, all over her body till her hijab pull comot.

For anoda clip wey go viral, some male students kneel down as at least three oda students gada anoda of dia male classmate dey beat am di same way dem beat di girl but worse.

Dem waya di boy over 50 strokes of di cane from at least three different pipo at di same time as im dey shout and cry di cane break for im body but dem no gree leave am till e fall for ground.

Di viral video show as dem brutally flog di students

Di boy and di girl wey dia video go viral no be di only ones wey chop di flogging, odas wey go di party too collect.

Di video don spark controversy wey even get di attention of di goment but di school say dem no do anything without di knowledge of di students parents.

'Parents approve di flogging'

Di fada of di lady for di viral video tell BBC Pidgin say im dey aware of wetin hapun.

"Na my son for Lagos send di video of my daughter among boys dey drink alcoholic drinks inside hotel and di tin make me sad.

"I inform di school about di incident and I personally request dem to give her di appropriate punishment, and I insist say I must dey present wen dem dey carry out di punishment" , e tok.

Meanwhile di management of di school, Misbaudeen Al Islamiy Arabic school, for Ganmo in Ifelodun local goment area of di state say dem carry out di action with di consent of di affected school pupils.

Di principal of di school say di punishment dey in accordance to di provision of di Holy Qur'an and di consent of di parents wey demsefs actually call di attention of di school to di offense wey di students commit .

"We bin no know of di incident but one of di parents draw our attention to di video and pictures dem post on social media wey show our students inside hotel with bottles of beer on dia table.

"Di parents demand for di punishment and insist say dem must be punished in dia presence to justify dia offence wey we do according to di laws wey dey guide such offenses," e tok.

'We regret our action'

Misbaudeen Al Islamiy Arabic school dey for Ganmo in Ifelodun local goment area of di state

One of di students, for di video deny say e drink alcohol, but confam say e dey among pipo wey attend di birthday party.

E say e dey sober and regret im action and di attention don bring to di school.

Meanwhile di lady, say she fail to listen to di advice of her mama wey tell her not to attend di party, and dats why she collect punishment.

Kwara state goment visit di school and dey chook eye for di mata

How goment react?

Di state goment on Sunday suspend di principal of di school where di incident hapun.

Di commissioner for education and human capital development Hajia Saadatu Moddibo Kawu say di state goment dey frown at any form of child molestation and gender based violence.

According to her, "regardless of di explanations of di authorities on di development, di consent of di parents and regret of di affected students, goment frown at di harsh beating dem see for di footage.

"Consequently, di goment don direct di setting up of investigative committee, wey include Muslim scholars, leaders and goment officials, to look into di issue while di head of di Arabic school, wey admit to directing di punishment, don dey asked to step aside pending di conclusion of di investigation." She tok