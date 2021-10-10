Gloria Cecilia Narváez: Colombian nun Islamist militants kidnap in Mali since 2017 don regain her freedom

One Colombian nun wey Islamist militant kidnap for Mali four years ago don regain her freedom.

Di militants bin gbab Gloria Cecilia Narváez for 2017 wen she dey work as missionary for Koutiala, about 400 kilometres east of di capital Bamako.

Fotos wey di Malian presidency post on Saturday, show di Franciscan nun meeting wit di interim President Assimi Goita, she bin wear one yellow robe and headscarf.

E no dey clear weda dem pay ransom to secure her release.

One statement wey di president office release say her release come afta more dan four-and-a-half years of "combine effort of several intelligence services".

E also praise Sister Gloria "courage and bravery".

Di Archbishop of Bamako, Jean Zerbo, also confam her release and tell reporters say she dey "do well".

"We pray a lot for her release. I thank di Malian authorities and oda good pipo wey make dis release possible," e tok.

Archbishop Zerbo tell local tori pipo say Ms Narváez go now travel go Rome.

Small-small report of Ms Narváez safety bin dey come out over di years. Earlier dis year, two Europeans wey manage to escape captivity report say she dey fine.

For March, her brother bin receive one letter from her wey confam say she still dey alive. E say di note dey written in block capitals "because she always use capital letters", and e carry di names of dia parents, e end wit her signature.

Mali bin dey struggle to contain one growing Islamist insurgency wey first begin in di north of di kontri in 2012. Kidnapping in particular don become more common for di former French colony as di security crisis don deep.

According to di NGO, Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, dem don kidnap more dan 935 pipo for di kontri since 2017.

However, Colonel Assimi Goita, wey led one military coup wey remove di country civilian goment last year, don tell Malians and di international community say effort dey go on to secure di release of all those wey still dey wit dem.

French troops don dey lead operations against Islamist groups in di region since 2014, however President Emmanuel Macron announce for June say operation go dey reduced over di coming year.