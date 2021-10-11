Viral flogging video: Islamic laws permit Kwara State Madrasa brutal flogging of students wey drink alcohol?

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot from di video

Di brutal flogging of students for one Nigerian Islamic school inside viral still dey make many ask kwesions.

Many pipo wan know weda Islamic law for Nigeria allow make teacher or school flogg student like dat.

Most Islamic scholars wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say dem no wan comment on top di matter.

But di Malams dem explain wetin Islam tok about punishment for offences like dat.

Di Islamic school students bin tok for video say Misbaudeen Islamiyah punish dem sake of dem drink alcohol during one birthday of one of dem.

And dem agree say dem do wrong, however many pipo still dey wonder weda dat kind punishment na according to Islamic laws.

Wia dis foto come from, Kagenmi

Viral flogging video: Wetin Islam tok about alcohol consumption

Khamr na di Arabic word for wine, liquor or intoxication.

For Islam, e mean certain forbidden substances, and im technical definition depend on di legal school.

Most jurists, including di Maliki, Shafi'i, Hanbali, Ahl-i Hadith legal schools don traditionally view am as general term for anytin wey dey intoxicate.

Dis include things made from grapes, dates, and similar substances and to drink am no dey allowed for di religion.

E dey reported say, di Holy Prophet of Islam say every intoxicant na khamr, and every intoxicant dey forbidden.

Viral flogging video: Quran tok punishment for alcohol consumption

Di Quran no prescribe any specific penalty for drinking alcohol.

Di Quran say wen ''dem ask you about wine (khamr) and gambling. Say, "In dem na great sin and [yet, some] benefit for pipo. But dia sin dey greater pass dia benefit" — Qur'an 2:219.

"O you wey acknowledge, Do not go near prayer, (Salat) wen you no fit think well (under influence), until you know wetin you dey tok'' — Qur'an 4:43.

O you wey don believe, indeed, intoxicants (khamr), gambling, [sacrificing on] stone altars [to other than God], and divining arrows be defilement from di work of Satan, so avoid am so you go dey successful— Qur'an 5:90.

And for hadith, di only reference for punishment bin come from di one by Anas ibn Malik.

E bin report say Prophet Muhammad bin prescribe 40 lashes "wey go dey administered wit two palm branches... for someone wey chop accuse say e drink alcohol".

According to scholar Muhammad Saalih al-Munajjid of Saudi Arabia, di join body of classical Islamic scholars of fiqht for di punishment sake of pesin drink alcohol be flogging.

But scholars no reach agreement for di number of lashes wey dem go sama di drinker.

"Many scholars bin reason say na eighty lashes for free man" and forty for slaves and women.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Jabir Sani Maihula

Wetin Islamic scholars tell BBC Pidgin

Islamic scholars wey follow BBC pidgin tok share similar opinion on di matter.

Sheik Sayyid Musa Aloba from Ilorin, for Kwara State say e no dey right for any teacher to beat students like dat.

Di popular scholar add say ''all schools whether western or religious dey try discipline students wen dey commit offence.

But no be say make pipo gather dey beat one person, dat kind tin no good, Aloba add.

But any offence wey don dey big suppose go through di right authority and follow due process, e tok.

Dr Jabir Sani Maihula, di Head of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies Sokoto State University for im own contribution say:

E say any offence wey dey related to drinking of alcohol no be matter for unconstituted authority to judge.

Dis na as e get process wey only Judge for Sharia court or fi court of law fit carry out.

Di scholar add say although no quranic injunction on how many lashes pesin fit give.

Nigerian schools dey try discipline students wey commit offence by flogging but di flogging must dey moderate without passing boundary.

Di two scholars agree say di tradition for Nigerian schools na to flog students wey commit offence.

But no school authority or parents get right to carry out severe punishment.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Misbaudeen Islamiyah teacher dey address students

Viral flogging video: Misbaudeen Islamiyah reaction

For inside one video wey enter BBC Pidgin domot, di Misbaudeen Islamiyah authority bin address di students.

Dem say dem no dey happy wit wetin happen as since wen dem don dey do good e no enter public domain.

Di teacher wey tok tell di students say dia intention na to make dem better pipo as dey all come from different states and wetin dia parent want na make dem become better.

E add say many pipo wey dey comment no sabi wetin happen.

E say na di parents of students wey commit offence bin call dia attention to di video of how di students dey drink alcohol plus do oda bad tins for social media and na sometin wey no sweet dia belle.

Di teacher say dem no be wicked pipo and dem no dey beat.

E say some parents don promise di islamiyah authority say dem dey ready to follow di matter go anywhere as na dia wish make dem punish dia children.