Five ways INEC elctronic transmission of results fit change Nigeria Elections

36 minutes wey don pass

Sake of di increasing demand for free, fair, credible and transparent elections in Nigeria Senate don finally give INEC approval to transmit election results via electronic.

Dis na after many attempts by di electoral bodi to secure approval from di legislature.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission bin argue say if national assembly fit give go ahead for electronic voting, dem suppose also allow electronic transmission of results.

INEC tok tok pesin Rotimi Oyekanmi tell BBC pidgin say di electronic transmission of election result na big relief for di election join body as e go reduce election related palava wey bin dey sele in di past.

E say voting no be di wahala as e dey always start early and end for di time wey dem put but na collation dey cause gbege.

''Dat na wen issue of trust among Nigerians begin dey enter, dat na wen pipo begin suspect say dem wan change figures.''

Ways electronic transmission of election results fit change Nigeria election game

Instant: Result go dey posted to di portal as pesin dey vote and u fit monitor am from any where u dey.

Security: E no go dey easy for anybody to tamper wit di server sake of dem go collate di results offline before dem fit upload am and e go dey recorded for paper too, plus observers and odas go get di figures too.

Fast: INEC say di turn around time go be sharp sharp sake of once pesin don land for polling unit do accreditation, e go vote immediately and di result go record sharpaly.

Oga Rotimi Oyekanmi say Edo and Ondo state elections be close example sake of dem bin post di result online as dem dey collate am.

Technology: dis one go reduce human interference and mistake no go too dey as e get structure and pesin fit reason how e go be based on di data wey dey ground.

Reduce fraud: wit technology, fraud no dey easy as e go get configurations wey go ensure say nobody fit change figures, add votes or try any mago mago, INEC tok.

INEC get right to determine how election go be

Di powers of INEC as e dey for constitution Part 1(f) Section15 say:

"INEC get power to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to di offices of di President, Vice President, Governor and

Deputy Governor of one state, and to di membership of di Senate, di House of Representatives and di House of Assembly of

each state of di Federation." di Constitution further provide say INEC operations no go be subject to di direction of anybody or