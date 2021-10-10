Alcohol challenge: Stop dey pour yamayama for body - Joeboy beg fans

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JOEBOY

Nigeria artist Joe Boy don beg fans stop to dey pour different yamayama on their bodies as dem dey vibe to di new song 'Alcohol' wey im just release.

Di singer also warn say make stop dey swallow tinss wey no dey healthy just bicos dem dey feel di song.

Di challenge wey bin start for TikTok don see many pipo use di music for background, as dem pour or drink shayo.

Many pipo even Nigerian celebrities don key into dis challenge but wetin make Joeboy dey worry na because pipo no dey sip alcohol as di lyrics of di song, some come dey pour am for bodi.

Some even carry di challenge far from alcohol to dey pour things wey no relate to am for body like hypo, oil, soap, soup, food and oda tins wey dey shocking.

Dis challenge don provoke reactions from many quarters as some pipo no see am fun again.

Dem feel say e don go too far.

Wetin be di alcohol challenge

Nigeria new generation artist Joe Boy bin release di single 'Alcohol' for September 2021 and e advise pipo to drink responsibly as dem dey vibe to di song.

But internet catch fire as pipo turn di song to challenge begin dey release video to portray di lyrics.

Di lyrics of di song dey about how di singer dey use alcohol as way make im no reason bad things or go back to where im dey before but pipo don turn am around as dem dey pour di alcohol all over their body for di challenge.

Some no even dey pour alcohol but different kains tins from disinfectants to bleach, wey don make di singer worry.

Some videos show pipo wey use oil, food and oda strong substances as dem dey vibe to di song.

Challenges like dis dey pop-up from time to time - like di crate challenge - and dem get different purposes.

Some na to promote products, music or dance style or odas na just entertainment.

Who be Joe Boy

Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus wey im stage name na Joeboy na Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Dem born am for May 21, 1997 for Lagos state, Nigeria and e get degree Human Resources from di University of Lagos.

Artist and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi na im discover am for 2017.