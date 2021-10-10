Pope Francis don launch mass consultation on Church reform

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pope Francis officially launch di process for Mass for di Vatican

One two-year process to consult evri Catholic parish for di world on di future direction of di Church don start for di Vatican dis weekend.

Some Catholics hope say e go lead to change on issues like women ordination, married priests and same-sex relationships.

Others fear say e go weaken di principles of di Church.

Dem say focus on reform fit also distract from issues wey dey face di Church, such as corruption and attendance levels wey dey reduce.

Pope Francis advise Catholics make dem no "remain blocked in our certainties" but to "listen to one anoda" as e launch di process during Mass for St Peter Basilica.

"We don prepare for di adventure of dis journey? Or we dey fear di unknown, we prefer to take refuge for di usual excuses: 'E dey useless' or 'We don always do am dis way'?" e ask.

Di consultation process, dem call "For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission", go work in three stages:

Di "listening phase" wey pipo for parishes and dioceses go dey able to discuss wide range of issues. Pope Francis say e dey important to hear from dose wey most time dey on di fringes of local Church life like women, pastoral workers and members of consultative bodies.

Di "continental phase" go see bishops gather to discuss and formalise their findings.

Di "universal phase" go be one month-long gathering of di bishops for di Vatican for October 2023.

Afta, dem dey expect say di pope go write one apostolic exhortation wey go give im views and decisions on di issues dem discuss.