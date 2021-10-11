Ghana Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Ghana church leaders intensify pressure on parliament to pass anti-gay bill

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenya for 2019 refuse to drop dia laws way make homosexuality dey illegal

Church leaders for Ghana intensify pressure on parliament to pass into law de anti-LGBTQ Bill which some private members introduce.

Dis move dey follow from recent calls by some academics and lawyers who start dey criticize de anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Pentecost, Anglican Church state dema position.

Latest church group wey state dema position be de Anglican Church of Ghana who say homosexuality be "for sexually immoral people."

House of Bishops of de Anglican Church inside statement dem release say "aside Christianity, de Ghanaian tradition and culture no dey allow such act."

Apart from de Anglican Church, Christian groups like de Pentecost Church of Ghana also register dema displeasure over de recent calls for rejection of anti-gay bill.

Wia dis foto come from, Church of Pentecost Wetin we call dis foto, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Kumi Larbi

"Our position be say we no want dis tin. Church of Pentecost dey make up 10.3 percent of Ghana population. Dis no be legal issue but about morality" General Secretary of Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Kumi Larbi talk.

According to church leaders for Ghana, de advocates of LGBTQ dey talk say God no be intelligent, else like he for give other options.

Dem state clearly say LGBTQ dey against God so dem dey oppose am.

Traditional Authority banish 21 year old alleged gay man

In de midst of de LGBTQ debate, Nkoranza Traditional Council for Bono East Region banish 21-year-old man, Yaw Razak Barima who dem allegedly catch engaging in homosexual activity.

According to local reports, dem banish am after sake of en action be bad omen for de area.

De traditional authorities order am to bring sheep, schnapps den tins in order to appease de gods and also deliver gayism from the young man.

Clergy gather 15,000 signatures in support of anti-gay bill

De Church of Pentecost yeste submit memo to parliament to notify them of dema support for de anti-gay bill.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/LGBT+ Rights Ghana

Why elite Ghanaian group oppose criminalization of LGBTQ

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, top Ghanaian lawyer and recently lead counsel for Prez Akufo-Addo in de 2020 Presidential election petition be one of de people who dey push against de anti LGBTQ Bill.

According to Mr Ampaw, de group no want debate about whether lesbianism or gayism be right or wrong, rather dem make worried about de violations of human rights which de bill dey bill dey wan impose.

Dem explain say fundamental human rights which everyone for enjoy dey threatened sake of dis bill.

"De bill dey violate virtually all de key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under de constitution" Lawyer Akoto Ampaw reveal.

Dis dey include right to freedom of speech and expression, right to assemble, freedom of association and de right to organise.

In addition, dis bill according to de group of academics dey violate de right to freedom from discrimination and de right to human dignity.

Anti-LGBTQ Bill

According to de authors of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, propaganda, advocacy for LGBTQI+ den related activities go be punishable by up to 10 years in jail.