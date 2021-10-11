Tanker drivers strike: Nigerians avoid fuel scarcity for di kontri afta NUPENG suspend nationwide action
Nigeria petroleum tanker drivers don suspend dia nationwide strike wey suppose start on Monday October 11, 2021.
According to di union, na to give dem enough time for negotiations.
Di National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers bin announce say dem dey on strike to protest di bad condition of roads for di kontri.
Dem add say di situation dey put dia drivers lives in danger.
Nupeng call off dia strike afta dem reach agreement wit Nigeria national petroleum cooperation on Sunday.
Dis move by Nupeng don prevent anoda nationwide fuel scarcity palava for di kontri.
But dem add say dem go do follow up meeting wit NNPC dis week.
NNPC na di goment owned oil company wey dey handle di business of petroleum sector.