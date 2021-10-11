Thomas Sankara: Seven things to sabi about di Pan-Africanist wey bring ogbonge changes enta Burkina Faso

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, Burkina Faso former president Thomas Sankara

Former Burkina Faso president, Thomas Isidore Noel Sankara na one of Africa most celebrated leaders wey dey killed inside one military coup for October 15, 1987.

Di popular leader wey many pipo dey refer to as "Africa Che Guevara" dey credited wit laying di foundation for Burkina Faso drive for democratic, social and economic change.

Sankara rule for only four years from 1983 to 1987 but leave lasting legacy, di one wey dey celebrated no be only for Africa but di world at large.

Di military captain wey turn Pan-Africanist seize power for 1983 by coup wen e be 33 years old.

Sankara main vision for di West African kontri dey simple; to remove corruption and end French authority.

To begin di kontri new era e rename di kontri from di French colonial Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, wey mean "Land of Upright Man."

For inside one of im speeches, Snakara say "Di enemies of a pipo na those wey keep dem in ignorance."

And as reports land say 14 men dey go on trial for di shocking murder of "Africa Che Guevara" 34 years afta im death, dis na seven ogbonge things to sabi about am.

Wia dis foto come from, IMAGE SOURCE,AFP

Simple lifestyle

Thomas Sankara live simple lifestyle. Wen e take over power, e sell di exotic goment cars and buy cheap ones for imself and public office holders. E also ban di use of escorts nad first class tickets. Sankara reduce im own salary and salary of public servants.

Education

Education na key priority for am. Wen e dey power, literacy rate increase from 13% for 1983 go 73% for 1987, and e also oversee massive national vaccination campaign.

Agriculture

Sankara redistribute land from outdated landlords give to poor farmers wey lead to huge increase in wheat production.

United Africa

E call for one united Africa to stand aganst wetin e call di "neo-colonialism" of institutions like di International Monetary Fund and di World Bank.

Dem bin quote am to tok say "Anybody wey dey feed you, go control you"

Compose National Anthem

Di late president write and compose di kontri national anthem.

Tree planting

Sankara plant over 10 million trees to stop desertification of di Sahel plus compulsory physical exercise.

Women empowerment

Number of women for goment increase for di pan-Africanist time as e appoint dem to high governmental position and encourage dem to work.