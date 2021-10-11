Ghana Police arrest 3 suspects who kill man, den try sell body to fetish priest for Ghc7000

Wia dis foto come from, GHANA POLICE

Ghana Police arrest three suspects who allegedly murder man to sell en body parts to fetish priest.

De suspects according to Police attempt to sell de dead body of 30 year old man dem murder for Ghc7,000.

De suspects, Kalefe Korku, 42, Afedo Kpotor, 21 den Ametoke Sitsofe, 27 allegedly kill one 30 year old man.

Inside press statement Volta Regional Police Command PRO, ASP Efia Tenge explain say upon a tip-off, dem pretend buyers who get interest to buy de dead body.

So dem negotiate with de alleged killers wey dem agree to meet for Agavedzi, near some lagoon.

According to Police de suspects upon seeing de police, abandon de dead body wey dem run away.

Police however track dem to dema hideouts wey dem arrest all three suspects.

Police deposit de dead person who dem identify Albert Anyinado for Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue.