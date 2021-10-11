Stealthing: California ban removal of condom during sex without consent

About 30 years ago, just months afta she begin work as commercial sex-worker, Maxine Doogan get belle.

She bin dey wit one new client when she realise say e don secretly comot im condom as dem still dey do kerewa.

Di tinn shock her she run go bathroom, by di time she go return di client don go.

Six weeks later Doogan do abortion wey cost her $300 and she no fit work afta di procedure for one month.

Wetin di client do dey wrong but she no fit do am anything as e no dey against di law.

Now one state for US don sign into law something wey dey known as "stealthing".

Recently, California govnor Gavin Newsom bin sign into law di bipartisan bill wey make am illegal to comot condom during sex without consent.

Dis don make California di first US state to make stealthing illegal.

Di new legislation add di act to di state civil definition of sexual battery.

California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia wey introduce di bill tok say dem no wan make am only immoral but illegal too.

Di law go allow make pipo to fit sue offender for damages but dem no go fit lay criminal charge.

E go also allow sex workers to sue clients wey comot condoms without consent.

Wetin research discover about stealthing

Research show say stealthing dey cause depression.

Dis na according to analysis from California Senate Judiciary Committee.

One 2019 paper wey dey published for di National Library of Medicine discover say 12% women wey dey di age of 21 to 30 don experience situation wey di man go just comot condom during kerewa without dia consent.

Dat same year, researchers for Monash University for Australia discover say one in three women and one in five men wey have sex wit men don experience stealthing.

Anoda study find out say 10% of men tok say dem remove condom during kerewa without consent.

