Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria leader ask Defence Ministry to produce weapons locally

11 October 2021

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESINA

President Muhammadu Buhari don order di Ministry of Defence to create one modest military industrial complex wey go dey produce weapons locally.

Di Nigeria President say dis na to meet some of di requirements of di kontri military.

Di president announce am for di opening of di Mid-term Ministerial Performance Review retreat wey dey organized to assess how far di Buhari goment don go to achieve di nine key priorities of di administration.

Oga Buhari explain say establishment of di industrial complex go reduce di way di Nigeria dey over depend on oda kontris for military equipment and logistics.

E add join say na di Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), one military department na m dey responsible for di arms manufacture.

How Buhari take score im administration on security

President Buhari say as part of effort to strengthen di kontri security:

Goment don increase investments in arms, weapons and oda necessary equipment.

Nigeria don get A-29 Super Tucano - di aircraft military dey use for training, surveillance and attack.

National Command and Control Centre don dey for 19 states of di federation.

Nigeria Police Trust Fund don dey ground to improve di funding of di Nigeria Police Force.

Goment don approve N13.3bn to start Community Policing initiative for di kontri.

Oda areas President Buhari give imsef pass mark

Economy: President Buhari say di Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase from 0.8% for 2017 go 2.2% for 2019 but reduce for di first quarter of 2020 sake of global economic palava wey di Covid- 19 pandemic cause.

E add join say di second quarter of 2021 better as di GDP rate tanda for 5.1% wey be di highest since di administration start.

Power: Di implementation of "Willing Buyer - Willing Seller' policy don create opportunities for houses and industries wey no deserve to get light to get power supply. Buhari tok.

Transportation: Di president take pride for di progress on railway projects wey dey go on for di kontri.

Di completion of Lagos-Ibadan line

Di Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line wey finally see completion afta 30 years wey construction start.

Buhari give assurance say work go soon start on di Port Harcourt - Maiduguri line, Calabar - Lagos coastal line wey go connect di south and eastern states.