Boko Haram: How Six women and nine children escape from di militants hand afta months in captivity

12 October 2021, 06:38 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BORNO STATE GOVERNMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di women, dia pikin with Borno state goment officials

Six women and nine children escape from Boko Haram afta dem waka for six days inside bush according to commissioner of women affairs Zuwaira Gambo wey present di escapees to Borno state Govnor Babagana Zulum on Monday.

No be from di same place Boko Haram kidnap di 15 pipo as some of dem come from villages for neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe state.

Dem kidnap three of di hostages and dia five children from Takulashi village for October last year while some of di rest na from Cofure village for Adamawa state and dia own kidnap happun for May dis year, dis na wetin di women affairs commissioner tok.

Di women, including one wey dey eight-month pregnant from Cofure, "trek for six days" from Buni Yadi forest for Yobe state to Damboa town for Borno, distance of around 90 kilometres (56 miles), Gambo tok.