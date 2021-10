Chidinma Ojukjwu plead not guilty for di murder of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

12 October 2021, 11:22 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Chidinma Ojukwu don plead not guilty for di murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

Di 21-year-old University of Lagos undergraduate plead not guilty wen she appear for High Court for Lagos on Tuesday.

Miss Ojukwu togeda with one oda suspect Adebayo Quadri dey face eight count charge of murder, stealing and forgery among odas.

Mr Quadri also plead not guilty to di charges.

Her sister, Chioma Egbuchu wey dem also arraign don plea not guilty to receiving di late Mr Ataga Iphone 7.

Di trial proper go now begin for 9, November.