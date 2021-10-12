Superman bisexual: DC Comics reveal say di latest superhero go be bi

12 October 2021, 07:27 WAT New Informate 32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, DC Comics Wetin we call dis foto, For one upcoming comic we go see di new character of Superman, Jon Kent, dey kiss reporter named Jay Nakamura

DC Comics don announce say im latest Superman, Jon Kent, go be bisexual.

For dia next comic book issue, wey dem go release for November, Jon go dey in same-sex relationship wit im friend Jay Nakamura.

Di storyline na part of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El', di series wey dey follow Jon as im take on di mantle of Superman from im papa, Clark Kent.

DC Comics make di announcement on National Coming Out Day, one annual LGBT awareness day wey dem start for di US.

Since dem release di series for July, Jon don already fight wildfires caused by climate change, stop one high school shooting, and protest against di deportation of refugees.

For one earlier issue, Jon bin start one friendship wit Jay - one pink-haired reporter wey dey wear glasses.

DC Comics say di two of dem go become romantically involved for di upcoming fifth issue, afta Jon "mentally and physically burn out from trying to save everyone wey im fit save".

Wia dis foto come from, DC Comics Wetin we call dis foto, Series writer Tom Taylor tell BBC say DC Comics don already dey tink di idea of same-sex relationship before im pitch am

Dem neva reveal di details of di plot yet, but fotos wey DC Comics share show Jon and Jay dey kiss.

Series writer Tom Taylor tell BBC say, wen dem first give am di job, im wonder "wetin Superman suppose be today."

"E strike me say e go really be missed opportunity if we replace Clark Kent wit another straight white saviour," Oga Taylor tok.

To im surprise, before im go pitch di idea make Jon be bisexual, dem tell am say DC Comics don already dey tink di idea.

"Tins don shift over di last few years - ten years ago, five years ago dis one fit dey more difficult, but I tink tins don shift in a really welcome way," Oga Taylor tok am.

Wia dis foto come from, DC Comics

Im tok say apart from di backlash from "trolls" on social media, reaction to di storyline wey positive dey plenti.

"We get pipo wey tok say as dem read di news, dem burst into tears- pipo say dem neva bin tink am say for dia life, dem go see demsef in Superman... literally di most powerful superhero for comics," Taylor tok.

"You go always get pipo who go use di old line of 'don't put politics into comics' - dey forget say every single [comic book] story ever don dey political in some way," im tok.

"People wey no realise say di [Marvel comic series] X-Men na analogy for di civil rights movement."