Ireti Doyle: Why Nigerian actress distance herself from her daughter Kachi beauty business

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, jomani_shots

Popular Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle don come out to distance herself from her daughter business.

Dis na afta some pipo don lay fraud allegations for di domot of Kachi beauty products wey her daughter, Ngozikachi Abimbola Onyeluo get.

For Instagram post, Ireti Doyle share one 'public notice disclaimer' say she no dey in any way connected to Kachi Beauty Product.

In her words : "I no get and I neva get any share, be a director, been on dia payroll or collect any money from di said business.

I no get any affiliation wit or interest of any kain for Kachi beauty products and dia board/proprietors."

Madam Ireti acknowledge say di 34 year old founder of di business na one of her biological offspring and dat na di extent of her relationship.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Ireti Doyle

Dis no be di first time wey di Tinsel actor go address dis mata.

She bin don repost one Instagram post from Kachi beauty products for November last year.

For di post, Kachi clear di air say her mama, Iretiola Doyle no be her business partner nor get any dealings wit Kachi products.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Ireti Doyle

Dis post don make di Nigerian actress name dey trend for social media space as pipo wan sabi why pipo dey drag her daughter for scam allegations.

Dis na wetin we know

For October 2020, Kachi bin advertise one hair business scheme wey promise to make entrepreneurs millionaire by di end of di year.

She ask pipo to join wetin she tag as wholesale distribution millionaires.

Some local tori pipo also publish di advert wey bring in so many customers, eventually.

For media briefing, Madam Ngozijachi Onyeulo, bin disclose say di beauty brand dey "currently run a 'Distributorship Scheme' wit over 1,000 distributors.

"Di mission na to take over Africa and beyond wit our durable and yet affordable hair extensions", she tok.

But tori begin get K-Leg wen pipo begin report say dem no see product or money.

How Kachi respond to di allegations?

Wia dis foto come from, Screegrab

For one interview wit popular OAP, Dele Momodu, Kachi respond to di allegations wey customers sama her.

Kachi say she no be scammer. She say di misunderstanding mostly dey come from bloggers wey dey carry fake news.

"I no dey take pipo money, I no dey tiff, I be business woman and challenges dey come up in business."

For di interview, she say her business bin face a lot of challenges from di coronavirus pandemic lockdown and increase in dollar/naira rates wey affect purchase and delivery of products to customers as at wen due.

She also claim say she don begin refund di over 1000 customers wey ask her for refund.

"I need make my customers trust me, na why I decide say I go begin return dia money.

Na difficult tin to do but I need prove to my customers say dem bin priority to my business."

As at di time of di interview wey happun for 19 January 2021, Kachi say she don spend 20 million naira to refund pipo money and she get documents to back am up.

Why pipo dey drag Ireti Doyle enta di mata?

Apart from di biological affiliations, e bin get claims from some of di aggrieved customers say dem buy into di Kachi beauty product hair scheme sake of her mama.