Chiwetalu Agu arrest: Actors Guild of Nigeria say Chiwetalu Agu don free from DSS

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AGN

Chinwentala Agu don finally dey released from Nigeria secret police - DSS custody.

Na di Actors Guild of Nigeria confam im release on Tuesday evening.

BBC Pidgin bin confam say di Department of State Security bin transfer di Nollywood actor to Abuja.

Wia dis foto come from, AGN

Why dem arrest Oga Agu

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu bin chop arrest last week sake of allegation say im wear one outfit wey carry Biafra flag.

One viral video for social media wey BBC Pidgin see bin show as some military personnel gbab di actor wey bin dey inside Onitsha.

But di veteran actor bin explain give army wetin im bin dey do before dem arrest am.

"I bin dey buy bread, #10,000 own and dey share am. No campaign, no nothing. No demonstration no carrying pipo along."

Dat one na afta tori break on Thursday say army arrest di actor wey wear attire made up of di Biafra flag.

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Who be Chiwetalu Agu

Chiwetalu Agu wey dey popularly know as Ichie Ogwu na ogbonge Nollywood actor and comedian.

Di actor come from Enugu, South-East Nigeria and e don begin began acting long before di coming of Nollywood.

E feature for di Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's Ikoro also feature for ETV Channel 50 now ESBS for Baby Come Now and Ripples wey Zeb Ejiro produce.

Chiwetalu Agu don feature for plenti movies like Taboo, where e play di role of Ichie Ogwu Wedding Party 2

Agu dey popular for im humor and invention of customized phrases and slangs for movies wey dey make am fun to watch.

E be one of di most outstanding comic actors for di kontri.

Di actor na all rounder for im acting role, e also dey know to shift from comic role to wicked roles.

Some of Chiwetalu Agu funny exclamations for Movies include; Ovoko, Ekwensu romance a'mami water, Etelu ugba etelu ose, Otuocha and odas.