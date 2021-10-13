Police arrest two masquerades in Ondo sake of dem tiff

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Ondo state police don gbab two masquerades sake of allegation say dem steal ₦370,000.00.

Dem also allegedly wunjure wit cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed di owner of di money.

Di two masquerades wey dia name bi Sheriff Ojo and Muhammad Lukman dey police net and dem go charge dem to court.

Police tok tok pesin for Ondo state, Funmi Odunlami for statement say, di two suspects bin committ di offence for one Melenge Community, Ipele town in Owo council area of di state.

She add say " di two suspects bin parade themselves as Masquerades, wunjure wit cutlass on one Adinoyi Mohammed collect tif im money one handset wey be like ₦32,000.00 and one shirt wey dey like ₦2,500.00.

"Dey also wunjure di victim papa, Saliu Ajayi.

"Two cutlasses, Charms and Masquerade clothes dey recovered from dem.