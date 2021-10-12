Wayne Rooney documentary: Rooney television documentary go open up about im mental health

Wia dis foto come from, WAYNE ROONEY Wetin we call dis foto, Wayne Rooney

Wayne Roone go open up about im mental health for inside one documentary wey go soon broadcast.

Di Manchester United ex-player go also give insights into some of im big moments for im carer.

Di programme wey dem call Rooney go show on Amazon Prime for early 2022.

Rooney wey be di manager of Derby County now go tok about moments wen e don make headline news wen e dey play football and wen e no dey play.

Di 35 year old say im want make pipo get better understanding of im as a person.

"I wan dey honest and touch on everything wey happun for my life, wey dey important." E tok.

"If I do am and I no dey honest or I no tok about things, e no go dey real, so dis na about me coming out and pipo see me and my family for who we be, and no be how pipo dey see us as a family." Rooney add.

Rooney, wey be England and Manchester United all-time top scorer, end im 19-year playing career early dis year.

For di documentary, di former Everton striker bin give details of di difficulties e bin get wen e dey deal wit pressures of playing for di top.

Trailer for di documentary wey Amazon Prime release

Wia dis foto come from, WAYNE ROONEY

To get di best into how Rooney take dey think and im character, di documentary go feature di following:

Interviews about di former England captain from team-mates like David Beckham, Gary Neville plus former Three Lions oga, Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Former Arsenal player, Thierry Henry plus Rooney wife, Coleen go feature. Friends and families go also dey there.

Pipo go sabi wetin dey go inside im head as e dey try cope wit di pressure of playing for Manchester United and trying to dey successful,