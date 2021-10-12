Death penalty: Court sentence Aminu Inuwa to death for killing wife Safara'u Mamman

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

High court for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria on Tuesday sentence one Aminu Inuwa to death by hanging.

Di death penalty na for di killing of his wife Safara'u Mamman wey happun two years ago.

According to di court charge sheet, Aminu allegedly use knife slaughter im wife for dia house wey dey Gwazaye quarters for Kano city, come bury her for one of di spare rooms wey dey di house.

Presiding judge Usman Na'abba say di prosecution team prove di case beyond reasonable doubt and na why e sentence Aminu to death by hanging.

Prosecution lawyer Lamido Soron dinki say on April 2 2019 around 12:00pm Aminu and im wife Safara'u get misunderstanding.

And moments later di convict use knife slit her throat before burying her for one of di uncompleted rooms inside di house.

Di convict deny committing di offence and pipo wey dey follow di case say di defence team go likely appeal di conviction for anoda court.

When di incident happun two years ago local media across Kano state report di incident and e also turn discussion topic for many.