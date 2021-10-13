Imo state News: Governor Hope Uzodimma visit to Izombe afta sojas clash with youths

Imo state govnor Hope Uzodimma visit Izombe community

Di Imo state Govnor Hoe Uzodinma don pay "condolence visit" to Izombe town, to chook eye for di gbege wey hapun between sojas andyouths for di community.

For dia, di govnor tok say di level of destruction for dey shocking and no be something wey suppose happen again.

Oga Uzodimma express concern say criminals don take over most communities for di South eastern state.

"E pain me well-well because Izombe no suppose dey known from di negative point of view.

Wia di problem dey come from? Wia Izombe pipo get am wrong and who be these youths and young men wey dey paint Izombe black?

Wia di parents of these youths? Wia di leaders of Izombe?," na di plenty questions wey govnor Uzodimma ask.

Wetin happen for Izombe

Wetin we call dis foto, Sight of wetin happen for Izombe

Di main place wia di destruction and attack happen na for Aborshi autonomous community for Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Tori be say sojas enter di community afta gbege with youths wey lead to di loss of lives of one civilian and two sojas.

"I dey for chair like dis, dem tok say army pipo don come oh, dem don come oh with dia motor, na house I go stay, dem come, break my window, dem carry dat tin like gun shoot inside, damage everything, na dia I for die I fall put hand for fire, fire begin burn me I dey cry for pipo to come secure me."

Na so one old man, Pa Cosmas Uzoji one of di victims of di gbege wey hapun for Aborsi community for Izombe town Oguta local goment area for Imo State over di weekend narrate give BBC Pidgin.

Nigeria army never tok anytin about di incident.

How Izombe pipo react

Wia dis foto come from, IMSG Wetin we call dis foto, Izombe pipo gather wen govnor Hope Uzodimma visit di community

Di number of casualties for di Izombe attack no dey clear but di destruction plenty, BBC Pidgin fit report.

Though many residents of di community bin don run comot, calm don dey return to Izombe.

General Kalu Anthony Egwuagu (rtd.), community leader for Izombe, say dem happy as Govnor Hope Uzodimma visit dem, "na soothing-balm on di wound wey Izombe and Military pipo dey nurse", e tok.

Gen. Egwuagu assure say "such will no go repeat itself again for Izombe."

Also, di traditional prime minister of Aborshi, Chief Obilor Ukachukwu say di incident don bring "untold hardship" to im pipo.

According to Ukachukwu "di revenge attack result for di burning of houses of natives wey dey village and outside."