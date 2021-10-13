Zamfara suspend lawmakers wey allegedly get ties with bandits

one hour wey don pass

Zamfara state House of Assembly for northwest Nigeria on Tuesday suspend two members wey dem accuse say get ties with bandits wey dey kill and kidnap pipo.

For statement wey Mustapha Jafaru wey be tok-tok pesin for di assembly release, dem suspend di lawmakers for three months so as to conclude every investigation on di mata.

At di same time, di lawmakers go continue to face ethics committee wey dey di assembly as part of dia investigations.

Di two affected lawmakers na Yusuf Muhammaf Anka wey dey represent Anka constituency and Tukur Bakura wey dey represent Bakura local goment for di Assembly.

Di two lawmakers bin no dey di assembly wen dem take dis decision was taken.

One of di lawmakers Yusuf Muhammad Anka tell BBC say di decision by di assembly na notin but witch hunt as e dey among pipo wey dey try impeach di speaker.

Some pipo from Zamfara also say di oda lawmaker dey try decamp from ruling party APC to PDP na why dis allegation come on board.