Masten Wanjala: Kenya police dey find man wey confess to killing 10 children afta e escape from Nairobi prison cells

By Emmanuel Igunza

BBC Africa, Nairobi

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Directorate of Criminal Investigations - Kenya Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Wanjala confess say e drug and kill more dan 10 children

One man wey confess to killing more dan 10 children for Kenya don escape from police cells for Nairobi.

Masten Wanjala suppose to appear in court on Wednesday over di murders of at least 14 boys for di capital, and areas of eastern and western Kenya.

Police say dem notice say e don disappear during di morning roll call.

Dem bin detain am during police investigations into di plenti tori child killings wey shock di nation.

Authorities don arrest three police officers wey dey on duty at di time of im escape from Jogoo Road police station, for di Eastlands area of Nairobi.

Authorities don launch hunt for di man wey dem describe as extremely dangerous.